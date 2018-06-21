Netflix options story of soccer team that welcomed refugees - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Netflix options story of soccer team that welcomed refugees

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - The story of a group of Somali refugees who joined a largely white high school soccer team in Maine and helped lead it to the state championship could soon be on Netflix.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Netflix has optioned the book "One Goal," which tells the story of the 2015 Lewiston High School soccer team. The book portrays the team as a unifying force in a mill town that had been uneasy with an influx of immigrants.

Author Amy Bass said Wednesday the option doesn't necessarily mean the story will end up as a movie or TV series, but she's glad there's interest.

Assistant coach Dan Gish says he expects the players would be proud that their story continues to draw national interest.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Mississippi man pleads guilty in killing of Catholic nuns

    Mississippi man pleads guilty in killing of Catholic nuns

    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-06-21 15:21:57 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-06-21 15:47:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2016, file photo, a photograph showing Sisters Margaret Held, left, of the School Sisters of St. Francis, and Paula Merrill, of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, sits at the entrance to the C...(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2016, file photo, a photograph showing Sisters Margaret Held, left, of the School Sisters of St. Francis, and Paula Merrill, of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, sits at the entrance to the C...
    A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to the 2016 killing of two Roman Catholic nuns in an agreement that averts the possibility of the death penalty, which was opposed by the women's families and their religious...More >>
    A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to the 2016 killing of two Roman Catholic nuns in an agreement that averts the possibility of the death penalty, which was opposed by the women's families and their religious orders.More >>

  • California court hears tales of shackled, starved children

    California court hears tales of shackled, starved children

    Thursday, June 21 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-21 06:21:45 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-06-21 15:47:43 GMT
    (Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP). Louise Turpin, left, and her husband, David Turpin, right, appear for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Riverside, Calif. The couple have pleaded not guilty to child...(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP). Louise Turpin, left, and her husband, David Turpin, right, appear for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Riverside, Calif. The couple have pleaded not guilty to child...
    A judge deciding whether a California couple should face trial on charges of child abuse has heard a chilling 911 call from a teenager and viewed photographs of the girl's two sisters shackled to beds.More >>
    A judge deciding whether a California couple should face trial on charges of child abuse has heard a chilling 911 call from a teenager and viewed photographs of the girl's two sisters shackled to beds.More >>

  • WHAT'S HAPPENING: Can GOP fix immigration amid border crisis

    WHAT'S HAPPENING: Can GOP fix immigration amid border crisis

    Thursday, June 21 2018 6:12 AM EDT2018-06-21 10:12:18 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-06-21 15:47:39 GMT
    WHAT'S HAPPENING: House GOP leaders are working furiously to get reluctant Republicans on board in hopes of resolving broader immigration issues ahead of the November midterm elections.More >>
    WHAT'S HAPPENING: House GOP leaders are working furiously to get reluctant Republicans on board in hopes of resolving broader immigration issues ahead of the November midterm elections.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly