Newk's Seafood Pasta and Steak Stir Fry

Seafood Pasta

Ingredients:

1 box linguine cooked to box instructions, 
1 16 oz lobster crab bisque from grab and go heated per instructions, 
1 package of broiled shrimp. 
Add cooked pasta to bowl, add bisque, then shrimp and add diced green onions or tomatoes for color. 

Steak stir fry

Ingredients:

Use quick rice per box instructions, 
1 package of frozen broccoli - cauliflower-carrots. 
Using a wok, add a small amount of vegetable oil, then heat the veggies through. 
Add a bottle of preferred stir fry sauce. 
Place cooked steak into the wok to heat with veggies. 
In a bowl, start with cooked rice, top with stir fry mixture and top with green onions. 

