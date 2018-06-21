Newk's Seafood Pasta and Steak Stir Fry

Seafood Pasta

Ingredients:

1 box linguine cooked to box instructions,

1 16 oz lobster crab bisque from grab and go heated per instructions,

1 package of broiled shrimp.

Add cooked pasta to bowl, add bisque, then shrimp and add diced green onions or tomatoes for color.

Steak stir fry

Ingredients:

Use quick rice per box instructions,

1 package of frozen broccoli - cauliflower-carrots.

Using a wok, add a small amount of vegetable oil, then heat the veggies through.

Add a bottle of preferred stir fry sauce.

Place cooked steak into the wok to heat with veggies.

In a bowl, start with cooked rice, top with stir fry mixture and top with green onions.

