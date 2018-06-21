Newk's Seafood Pasta and Steak Stir Fry

Seafood Pasta
Ingredients:
1 box linguine cooked to box instructions,
1 16 oz lobster crab bisque from grab and go heated per instructions,
1 package of broiled shrimp.
Add cooked pasta to bowl, add bisque, then shrimp and add diced green onions or tomatoes for color.
Steak stir fry
Ingredients:
Use quick rice per box instructions,
1 package of frozen broccoli - cauliflower-carrots.
Using a wok, add a small amount of vegetable oil, then heat the veggies through.
Add a bottle of preferred stir fry sauce.
Place cooked steak into the wok to heat with veggies.
In a bowl, start with cooked rice, top with stir fry mixture and top with green onions.
