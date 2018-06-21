UPDATE: I-65 NB reopens after crash damages bridge

UPDATE: ALDOT says northbound lanes on I-65 are now open while cleanup continues.

ALDOT is placing temporary barriers along the damaged section of the access bridge until permanent repairs can be made.

The Alabama Department of Transportation says I-65 NB at the Gov. Guy Hunt Rest Stop, just south of Good Hope, will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time as crews remove debris and ALDOT personnel inspect the overpass following a crash Thursday morning.

A commercial vehicle carrying scrap metal caused damage to the bridge in Cullman County, shifting it about two inches. The trucking company involved in the accident is Brothers Recycling out of Birmingham.

ALDOT says I-65 NB traffic at exit 291 will be diverted to Highway 31 for a minimum of three more hours.

No one was hurt.

