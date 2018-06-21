UPDATE: I-65 NB near Good Hope remains closed after crash damages bridge

The Alabama Department of Transportation says I-65 NB at the Gov. Guy Hunt Rest Stop, just south of Good Hope, will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time as crews remove debris and ALDOT personnel inspect the overpass following a crash Thursday morning.

A commercial vehicle carrying scrap metal caused damage to the bridge in Cullman County, shifting it about two inches.

No one was hurt.

The official detour for northbound traffic is Exit 291 to Alabama 91 northbound to U.S. 31 northbound in Hanceville to U.S. 278 westbound in Cullman to I-65

