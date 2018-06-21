No injuries after crash damages bridge; Causes delays on I-65 in - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

No injuries after crash damages bridge; Causes delays on I-65 in Cullman Co.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL -

No one was injured after a wreck involving a commercial vehicle damaged a bridge in Cullman County, according to county EMS. 

Drivers are experiencing heavy delays in both directions on I-65 near mile marker 301. 

The vehicle appears to have been carrying recycled metal. 

Traffic is being diverted at exit 291. 

The  Gov. Guy Hunt Rest Stop is closed. 

