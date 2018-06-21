No injuries after crash damages bridge; Causes delays on I-65 in Cullman Co.

No one was injured after a wreck involving a commercial vehicle damaged a bridge in Cullman County, according to county EMS.

Drivers are experiencing heavy delays in both directions on I-65 near mile marker 301.

The vehicle appears to have been carrying recycled metal.

Traffic is being diverted at exit 291.

The Gov. Guy Hunt Rest Stop is closed.

Traffic Advisory: Cullman County I65 N at the 301 MM. State Troopers and ALDOT are attempting to clear a commercial vehicle crash involving recycled metal. The interstate is closed along with the overpass. Traffic is being diverted at exit 291. There are no reported injuries.

