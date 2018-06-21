Arms control expert imagines the worst with North Korea - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Arms control expert imagines the worst with North Korea

NEW YORK (AP) - President Trump no longer exchanges insults with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. But an arms control expert has some dark thoughts about the prospects for peace.

And he's put those thoughts into a novel.

Jeffrey Lewis' "The 2020 Commission Report on the North Korean Nuclear Attacks Against the United States" comes out in August, Houghton Harcourt Mifflin announced Thursday. Lewis is a columnist for Foreign Policy also known for his Arms Control Wonk blog and podcast.

He said in a statement that his book was the imagined "catastrophic" outcome should the United States and North Korea fail to resolve their differences.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released Thursday finds that 55 percent of Americans approve of Trump's diplomacy with North Korea.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Mississippi man pleads guilty in killing of Catholic nuns

    Mississippi man pleads guilty in killing of Catholic nuns

    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-06-21 15:21:57 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-06-21 15:47:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2016, file photo, a photograph showing Sisters Margaret Held, left, of the School Sisters of St. Francis, and Paula Merrill, of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, sits at the entrance to the C...(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2016, file photo, a photograph showing Sisters Margaret Held, left, of the School Sisters of St. Francis, and Paula Merrill, of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, sits at the entrance to the C...
    A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to the 2016 killing of two Roman Catholic nuns in an agreement that averts the possibility of the death penalty, which was opposed by the women's families and their religious...More >>
    A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to the 2016 killing of two Roman Catholic nuns in an agreement that averts the possibility of the death penalty, which was opposed by the women's families and their religious orders.More >>

  • California court hears tales of shackled, starved children

    California court hears tales of shackled, starved children

    Thursday, June 21 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-21 06:21:45 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-06-21 15:47:43 GMT
    (Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP). Louise Turpin, left, and her husband, David Turpin, right, appear for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Riverside, Calif. The couple have pleaded not guilty to child...(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP). Louise Turpin, left, and her husband, David Turpin, right, appear for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Riverside, Calif. The couple have pleaded not guilty to child...
    A judge deciding whether a California couple should face trial on charges of child abuse has heard a chilling 911 call from a teenager and viewed photographs of the girl's two sisters shackled to beds.More >>
    A judge deciding whether a California couple should face trial on charges of child abuse has heard a chilling 911 call from a teenager and viewed photographs of the girl's two sisters shackled to beds.More >>

  • WHAT'S HAPPENING: Can GOP fix immigration amid border crisis

    WHAT'S HAPPENING: Can GOP fix immigration amid border crisis

    Thursday, June 21 2018 6:12 AM EDT2018-06-21 10:12:18 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-06-21 15:47:39 GMT
    WHAT'S HAPPENING: House GOP leaders are working furiously to get reluctant Republicans on board in hopes of resolving broader immigration issues ahead of the November midterm elections.More >>
    WHAT'S HAPPENING: House GOP leaders are working furiously to get reluctant Republicans on board in hopes of resolving broader immigration issues ahead of the November midterm elections.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly