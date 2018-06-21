Arms control expert imagines the worst with North Korea

NEW YORK (AP) - President Trump no longer exchanges insults with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. But an arms control expert has some dark thoughts about the prospects for peace.

And he's put those thoughts into a novel.

Jeffrey Lewis' "The 2020 Commission Report on the North Korean Nuclear Attacks Against the United States" comes out in August, Houghton Harcourt Mifflin announced Thursday. Lewis is a columnist for Foreign Policy also known for his Arms Control Wonk blog and podcast.

He said in a statement that his book was the imagined "catastrophic" outcome should the United States and North Korea fail to resolve their differences.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released Thursday finds that 55 percent of Americans approve of Trump's diplomacy with North Korea.

