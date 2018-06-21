Pilot of Saudi royal family jet arrested in Maine - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Pilot of Saudi royal family jet arrested in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A pilot on a Saudi Arabian royal family jet that landed in Maine was arrested on a warrant for theft out of Florida.

Prosecutors say Marcin Urbanski was taken into custody during a stop in Bangor on Tuesday as the plane was headed to Los Angeles. Urbanski was wanted for accepting $9,000 to help a Florida resident become a licensed pilot, but never providing the services.

The Department of Homeland Security assisted local police in taking the Polish citizen into custody because he was not permitted to be in the U.S.

Urbanski is being held in Maine awaiting extradition to Florida.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death

    Suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death

    Thursday, June 21 2018 9:31 AM EDT2018-06-21 13:31:49 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-06-21 15:02:00 GMT
    Florida authorities say they've arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.More >>
    Florida authorities say they've arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.More >>

  • Science Says: What makes something truly addictive

    Science Says: What makes something truly addictive

    Thursday, June 21 2018 2:51 AM EDT2018-06-21 06:51:50 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-06-21 15:02:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...
    Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.More >>
    Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.More >>

  • Lawyer: Fatally shot teen didn't pose an immediate threat

    Lawyer: Fatally shot teen didn't pose an immediate threat

    Thursday, June 21 2018 8:22 AM EDT2018-06-21 12:22:06 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-06-21 15:02:19 GMT
    (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Leonard Hammonds II, of Penn Hills, right, points out that a Turtle Creek Police officer has his had on his weapon during a rally in East Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at a protest regardin...(Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Leonard Hammonds II, of Penn Hills, right, points out that a Turtle Creek Police officer has his had on his weapon during a rally in East Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at a protest regardin...
    Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old boy killed just seconds after he fled a traffic stop during a confrontation partly captured on video.More >>
    Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old boy killed just seconds after he fled a traffic stop during a confrontation partly captured on video.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly