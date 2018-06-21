Lawyer: No apparent justification for fatal shooting of teen

Police released their body camera video to show the incident from their perspective Wednesday. The footage captures the moment an officer arrives at Waffle House on May 2, as a couple questions their to-go bill.More >>
According to Madison County officials, they received a report of a suspected robber in the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled over. Amanda and her husband of 10 years, Michael Renfroe, were driving home from a camping trip on Old Natchez Trace Road, when she said they decided to turn around...a decision that will haunt Amanda for the rest of her life.More >>
A celebration was held in Jackson Thursday as a historical marker is unveiled at the home of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers.More >>
A video of a white Memphis woman who called police on a black real estate investor and reported him as a trespasser has gone viral online.More >>
