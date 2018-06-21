Hundreds protest following fatal police shooting of teen - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hundreds protest following fatal police shooting of teen

(Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Leonard Hammonds II, of Penn Hills, right, points out that a Turtle Creek Police officer has his had on his weapon during a rally in East Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at a protest regardin... (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Leonard Hammonds II, of Penn Hills, right, points out that a Turtle Creek Police officer has his had on his weapon during a rally in East Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at a protest regardin...
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). This area on Grandview Ave. shown on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, is where witnesses say some boys fled from a traffic stop during a confrontation late Tuesday, in East Pittsburgh, Pa. Witnesses say a police officer fatally shot... (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). This area on Grandview Ave. shown on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, is where witnesses say some boys fled from a traffic stop during a confrontation late Tuesday, in East Pittsburgh, Pa. Witnesses say a police officer fatally shot...
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Street signs mark the intersection of Howard and Grandview Ave. on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, near where witnesses say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confron... (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Street signs mark the intersection of Howard and Grandview Ave. on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, near where witnesses say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confron...
(Lake Fong/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough talks to the media during a news conference, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at the county police department in Pittsburgh. regard. East Pittsburgh police sh... (Lake Fong/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough talks to the media during a news conference, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at the county police department in Pittsburgh. regard. East Pittsburgh police sh...
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Debra Jones, who said she saw a police officer fatally shoot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop during a confrontation late the night before, sits on her porch along Grandview Ave. on Wednesday, ... (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Debra Jones, who said she saw a police officer fatally shoot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop during a confrontation late the night before, sits on her porch along Grandview Ave. on Wednesday, ...

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) - Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old Pennsylvania boy killed just seconds after he fled a traffic stop during a confrontation partly captured on video.

Protesters in East Pittsburgh staged impromptu and peaceful marches and other events Wednesday night, several hours after Antwon Rose was shot three times by an officer who had been sworn in just hours earlier and was working his first shift with the department.

The teen was a passenger in a car police had stopped late Tuesday because it matched the description of a vehicle being sought in a nonfatal shooting in a nearby community.

The East Pittsburgh officer who fired the fatal shots hasn't been identified. He's been placed on administrative leave.

It wasn't clear Thursday if the officer previously worked in law enforcement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Koko, the gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46

    Koko, the gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46

    Thursday, June 21 2018 6:41 AM EDT2018-06-21 10:41:47 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 9:26 AM EDT2018-06-21 13:26:21 GMT
    Koko was born at the San Francisco Zoo, and Dr. Francine Patterson began teaching the gorilla sign language that became part of a Stanford University project in 1974. (Source: KTVU/CNN)Koko was born at the San Francisco Zoo, and Dr. Francine Patterson began teaching the gorilla sign language that became part of a Stanford University project in 1974. (Source: KTVU/CNN)

    Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

    More >>

    Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

    More >>

  • WHAT'S HAPPENING: Can GOP fix immigration amid border crisis

    WHAT'S HAPPENING: Can GOP fix immigration amid border crisis

    Thursday, June 21 2018 6:12 AM EDT2018-06-21 10:12:18 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 9:26 AM EDT2018-06-21 13:26:19 GMT
    WHAT'S HAPPENING: House GOP leaders are working furiously to get reluctant Republicans on board in hopes of resolving broader immigration issues ahead of the November midterm elections.More >>
    WHAT'S HAPPENING: House GOP leaders are working furiously to get reluctant Republicans on board in hopes of resolving broader immigration issues ahead of the November midterm elections.More >>

  • California court hears tales of shackled, starved children

    California court hears tales of shackled, starved children

    Thursday, June 21 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-21 06:21:45 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 9:25 AM EDT2018-06-21 13:25:56 GMT
    (Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP). Louise Turpin, left, and her husband, David Turpin, right, appear for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Riverside, Calif. The couple have pleaded not guilty to child...(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP). Louise Turpin, left, and her husband, David Turpin, right, appear for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Riverside, Calif. The couple have pleaded not guilty to child...
    A judge deciding whether a California couple should face trial on charges of child abuse has heard a chilling 911 call from a teenager and viewed photographs of the girl's two sisters shackled to beds.More >>
    A judge deciding whether a California couple should face trial on charges of child abuse has heard a chilling 911 call from a teenager and viewed photographs of the girl's two sisters shackled to beds.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly