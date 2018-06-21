Mickey: Rain and thunderstorms return

We are looking at overcast skies this morning and temperatures in the 70s.

Today our atmosphere is ripe for the pickings for showers and storms.

We are already seeing some rain and thunderstorms into west Alabama this morning and some isolated cells into our eastern counties.

High pressure is expected to slide to the east today and this will increase our rain chances dramatically. During the afternoon and evening we can expect widespread rain and thunderstorms. These storms could become briefly strong with gusty winds and intense lightning possible. Highs should reach near 90 again. It would not surprise me if we see some winds over 30mph and several inches of rainfall.

Today is the official start of summer beginning at 5:07 a.m.

The thunderstorm potential is high again on Friday with isolated strong storms possible. The best chances for rain will again be during the afternoon and evening.

The weekend weather looks a bit mixed. We are expecting scattered showers and storms through the afternoon Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. The rain chances are lower on Sunday.

As we move through Monday, we see rainfall percentages around 50-percent during the afternoon.

The forecast looks a bit drier on Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s. Expect some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon through the rest of next week.

