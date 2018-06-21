Paul McCartney ready to release his 17th solo album - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Paul McCartney ready to release his 17th solo album

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Paul McCartney is inviting fans on a musical journey as he prepares to release his 17th solo album.

The former Beatle, who turned 76 on Monday, announced on social media on Wednesday that "Egypt Station" will be released on Sept. 7. The title comes from the name of one of McCartney's paintings and it will be McCartney's first full album since "NEW" in 2013.

McCartney posted the singles "I Don't Know" and "Come On To Me."

In a statement, McCartney says he thinks of the album "as a dream location that the music emanates from."

"Egypt Station" was recorded between Los Angeles, London and Sussex, England.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

