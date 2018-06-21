Phillies fan injured by flying hot dog launched by Phanatic - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Phillies fan injured by flying hot dog launched by Phanatic

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - It was a flying frankfurter and not a foul ball that left a baseball fan with a black eye in Philadelphia.

Kathy McVay says she was at Monday night's Phillies game when the team's mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher. McVay was sitting near home plate and, she says, all of a sudden a hot dog wrapped in duct tape struck her in the face.

McVay says she is suffering from a shoulder injury, so she was unable to swat the hot dog away.

She left the game to get checked out at a hospital, and she says she has a small hematoma.

The Phillies apologized to McVay on Tuesday and the team has offered her tickets to any game.

