Treasury chief to outline UK plan to remain a finance hub - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Treasury chief to outline UK plan to remain a finance hub

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, March 21, 2018 file photo, Britain's Chancellor Philip Hammond leaves 11 Downing Street to attend the weekly session of Prime Ministers Questions in Parliament in London. Hammond is expect... (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, March 21, 2018 file photo, Britain's Chancellor Philip Hammond leaves 11 Downing Street to attend the weekly session of Prime Ministers Questions in Parliament in London. Hammond is expect...

LONDON (AP) - Britain's Treasury chief is expected to outline plans to ensure the nation's financial services industry can thrive after the U.K. leaves the European Union when he delivers a speech to top business executives Thursday night.

Philip Hammond says in excerpts released ahead of his annual Mansion House speech that London will remain the "global capital of finance."

Hammond will highlight plans to negotiate international agreements easing trade in goods and services, saying that "being open to the world" is the key to future success.

He says "our vision is for a set of new partnerships combining new tools, like free trade agreements, and existing ones, like our financial dialogues, looking across sectors of the industry and positioning the U.K. as the most global financial services market in the world."

Earlier on Thursday, the Bank of England decided to keep its key interest rates on hold amid conflicting signals on the economy and uncertainty over Brexit.

Members of the central bank's monetary policy committee voted 6-3 to keep the main rate at 0.5 percent as economists looked to their August meeting, when the next set of quarterly forecasts are published.

The policymakers face a dilemma on the timing of the next increase. Wage growth has stalled and the economy barely grew in the first quarter. But inflation remains above the 2 percent target, at 2.4 percent. Higher rates tend to rein in inflation, but can also weigh on economic growth.

Minutes to Thursday's policy meeting say that the policymakers agreed that rates would have to be increased, but "all members agree that any future increases in the bank rate are likely to be at a gradual pace and to a limited extent."

Howard Archer, chief economic adviser at the EY Item Club, says it's "touch and go as to whether the Bank of England raises interest rates in August or holds off until November."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Kansas welfare agency says children's needs met

    The Latest: Kansas welfare agency says children's needs met

    Friday, June 22 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-06-22 16:31:05 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 12:58 PM EDT2018-06-23 16:58:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Darwin Micheal Mejia, right, holds hands with his mother, Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia, during a news conference following their reunion at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Friday, June 22...(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Darwin Micheal Mejia, right, holds hands with his mother, Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia, during a news conference following their reunion at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Friday, June 22...
    The U.N human rights office says President Donald Trump's decision to stop the U.S. policy separating migrant parents from their children doesn't go far enough.More >>
    The U.N human rights office says President Donald Trump's decision to stop the U.S. policy separating migrant parents from their children doesn't go far enough.More >>

  • Possible migrant site minutes from former internment camp

    Possible migrant site minutes from former internment camp

    Friday, June 22 2018 8:37 PM EDT2018-06-23 00:37:11 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 12:58 PM EDT2018-06-23 16:58:44 GMT
    (Mark McElroy via AP). This June 21, 2018, photo provided by Democratic state Rep. Mark McElroy, shows the unused Department of Agriculture property the Trump administration is considering as a possible temporary shelter for unaccompanied alien child...(Mark McElroy via AP). This June 21, 2018, photo provided by Democratic state Rep. Mark McElroy, shows the unused Department of Agriculture property the Trump administration is considering as a possible temporary shelter for unaccompanied alien child...
    Nearly 75 years after federal officials shuttered a Japanese-American internment camp in Rowher, Arkansas, the Trump administration is examining a site about 2 miles away as a potential temporary shelter for...More >>
    Nearly 75 years after federal officials shuttered a Japanese-American internment camp in Rowher, Arkansas, the Trump administration is examining a site about 2 miles away as a potential temporary shelter for immigrant children.More >>

  • Romney making final pitch ahead of Senate primary in Utah

    Romney making final pitch ahead of Senate primary in Utah

    Saturday, June 23 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-06-23 15:48:03 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 12:58 PM EDT2018-06-23 16:58:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney poses for photographs during a backyard campaign stop in American Fork, Utah. Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney poses for photographs during a backyard campaign stop in American Fork, Utah. Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs...
    Mitt Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs this week, making his final pitch before Tuesday's Senate primary.More >>
    Mitt Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs this week, making his final pitch before Tuesday's Senate primary.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly