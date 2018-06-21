Child safety group issuing annual list of unsafe summer toys - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Child safety group issuing annual list of unsafe summer toys

BOSTON (AP) - A Boston-based consumer watchdog group is issuing its annual summer safety report flagging toys it says pose a danger to children.

World Against Toys Causing Harm - better known by its acronym, W.A.T.C.H. - says its latest report will highlight "warm weather recreational products and hazards that parents should avoid."

W.A.T.C.H.'s 2018 warnings are set to be made public Thursday morning at Franciscan Children's Hospital in the city's Brighton neighborhood.

The group says more than 2.5 million American children are injured each summer. It says many of those accidents are preventable.

Last summer, the organization singled out fidget spinners - those popular plastic and metal toys that users spin around a finger - saying they pose a choking hazard.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

