Urgent Care at Cullman Regional Medical Center now open

Newer technology is making seeing the doctor in Cullman a lot faster and it’s also taking a pressure off the hospital there.

Cullman Regional Medical Center decided to open an urgent care next door for everyday things like treating the flu or sprained ankles. Officials want to make the check in process a lot easier and faster by allowing you to check in online from home. The hospital says last year the emergency room saw over 50,000 patients and that's a lot of people for the size of Cullman so this urgent care helps relieve some of the load experienced in the ER.

"When we looked at the volume of patients, we realized that about 20 percent of those patients were actually urgent care visits and so we realized that we really needed to provide better access to care when our community needed it,” Lindsey Dossey with Cullman Regional Medical Center said.

The Urgent Care accepts patients without insurance. It’s open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 9 to 5 on the weekends. The center also has an imaging center and pharmacy.

