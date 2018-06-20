B'ham musician apologizing for comments made about threatening to shoot illegal immigrants

A controversial comment about shooting illegal immigr ants made by a local band member is making the rounds on social media. Now the man behind the keyboard is coming forward apologizing.

Phillip McCain is no longer a member of the rock band Buck Wild after going on a rant about volunteering to shoot illegal immigr ants.

A few days ago, McCain made comments in a message thread about illegal immigration saying he wanted to “volunteer to shoot their (expletive) when they approach the border." That post goes on to say he doesn't “give an (expletive) about them or their kids."

We spoke with McCain on Wednesday about this post that's now receiving national attention. McCain says the post was made out of love for his country. He says it was inappropriate and tells us he would never advocate killing people.

“I'm very passionate about America and I let it get the best of me and I misspoke. I definitely chose a horrible selection of words to get my point across. I'm very sorry that I did that,” McCain said.

Buck Wild’s manager Richard Otinger says McCain’s comments do not reflect the group’s feelings.

"The free speech thing is something we are all supposed to have but when you exercise your free speech you have to be ready for the consequences,” Otinger said.

The band says it has lost some supporters because of McCain's Facebook comments. On Twitter, McCain did post another apology saying he's not a murderer and it wasn't his intent to convey that in any way shape or form.

