B'ham musician apologizing for comments made about threatening to shoot illegal immigrants

The Urgent Care accepts patients without insurance. It’s open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 9 to 5 on the weekends. The center also has an imaging center and pharmacy.More >>
A controversial comment about shooting illegal immigrants made by a local band member is making the rounds on social media. Now the man behind the keyboard is coming forward apologizing.More >>
The weather is quiet Wednesday night, but we could see some rain as early as Thursday morning. Expect some spotty showers - especially north of I-20.More >>
A petition has been started in response to news of a puppy being used for bait in a dog fighting match in Pickens County.More >>
Immigration attorney Freddy Rubio said that's not all the damage this will cause. He said this treatment could spark several lawsuits and will eventually leave local government with no choice but to handle migrant children and families.More >>
