FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms likely Thursday

The weather is quiet Wednesday night, but we could see some rain as early as Thursday morning. Expect some spotty showers - especially north of I-20.

High pressure will slide to the east by Thursday and this will increase our rain chances dramatically. During the afternoon and evening, we can expect widespread rain and thunderstorms. These storms could become briefly strong with gusty winds and intense lightning possible. Highs will reach near 90 again. It would not surprise me if we see some winds over 30mph and several inches of rainfall. Thursday is the official start of Summer beginning at 5:07 a.m.

The thunderstorm potential is high again on Friday with isolated strong storms possible. The best chances for rain will again be during the afternoon and evening.

The weekend weather looks a bit mixed. We'll see scattered showers and storms through the afternoon Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. The rain chances will be lower on Sunday. Expect rain chances the highest after 1 p.m. and isolated.

As we move through Monday, we'll see rain chances around 50-percent during the afternoon. The forecast looks a bit drier on Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s. Expect some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon through the rest of next week.

