Petition started in light of puppy being used as dog fighting bait

A petition has been started in response to news of a puppy being used for bait in a dog fighting match in Pickens County.

For some dog owners, it's very cut and dry, they want harsher laws for those who take part in dogfighting.

As of Thursday afternoon, a petition for this cause has racked up more than 1,300 supporters.

The haunting sounds of a lab puppy named snoop being used as bait in a dogfight in Aliceville sparked a lot of outrage.

The 'Demand Justice for Snoop!!' petition describes what can be seen in the video.

“It's basically a pit bull dragging my dog by the neck,” said Davidson.

Chase Davidson is the owner of that lab puppy that got lost.

“I do hope they stay on top of this and keep a closer eye on this dog fighting, I hope no one has to go through this especially a pet I only had the dog for 6 months but it was upsetting,” said Davidson.

Upsetting to him and so many others who signed the petition asking for higher bail amounts and maximum sentences for dog fighting offenders.

“They are here to be our partners not to bet on or fight with that's just awful,” said Bryan Cole, a dog owner.

Pet owners, Savannah Langston and Bryan Cole adopted a pit bull who was a victim of dog fighting.

“You can tell he had been chained up and had bite marks and stuff on his neck,” said Savannah Langston, a dog owner.

While these two dog lovers support any petition that can help save dogs from these atrocities, they believe it's going to take a lot more than that to put a stop to it.

“Both parties have to do their own part that involves the law and the public no one is really going to make a change unless both parties step up and do something about it,” said Cole.

The Pickens County district attorney said Calvin Hinton, the man arrested in this deadly dogfighting incident, was charged with the highest felony charge available based on the allegations of this case.

