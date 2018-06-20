City of Hoover will hold town hall meeting to discuss raising sewer rates

The city of Hoover may ask you to help them fill in their budget gap, by raising the sewer rates for folks living in the Riverchase and Inverness communities.

The city administrator said this is not a crisis.

But the city is facing several million dollars of capital improvements that have to be made to their two sewer systems within the next five years.

And that money is just not there.

"We use the analogy that it's much like if you own a car, and you can afford the gas and insurance, but you can't afford to fix it if it breaks. And that's exactly the situation we're in with our sewer systems," said city administrator Allan Rice.

The systems he's talking about: the sanitary sewer systems in the Riverchase and Inverness communities.

"The systems are functional," he said. "They're compliant right now. But we know that in the next five years, we have to make some major upgrades and improvements to the system to maintain compliance."

City Administrator Allan Rice said they're generating enough revenue to operate the system, but not enough to make those necessary improvements.

"The city has not increased our sewer rates on our two systems in 14 years, so it's been quite some time," said Rice.

Rice said keeping the rates the same is not an option. So what are the options?

"The mayor is adamantly opposed to selling the systems to a private entity, so that's not anything he would consider or support," he said.

Other options would be for the city council to raise the rates or to utilize an outside sewer board. But before that decision is made, the city wants to hear from you with two upcoming town halls.

"It'll be an opportunity for them to speak and ask questions, make suggestions," said Rice.

The first town hall meeting will be at the Riverchase country club starting at 6 p.m. The next meeting in Inverness will be planned soon.

