City of Hoover will hold town hall meeting to discuss raising sewer rates

The city of Hoover may ask you to help them fill in their budget gap, by raising the sewer rates for folks living in the Riverchase and Inverness communities.More >>
The city of Hoover may ask you to help them fill in their budget gap, by raising the sewer rates for folks living in the Riverchase and Inverness communities.More >>
A new app will giving Hoover residents the power to report issues with the click of a button.More >>
A new app will giving Hoover residents the power to report issues with the click of a button.More >>
Bottom line: The group is glad to know they've helped get more guns off the street.More >>
Bottom line: The group is glad to know they've helped get more guns off the street.More >>
Stay away from drinks loaded with sugar. It's recommended to just stick with water during a camp week.More >>
Stay away from drinks loaded with sugar. It's recommended to just stick with water during a camp week.More >>
The number of patients making ER visits to UAB is down. One reason may be doctors who are going 'old school' and making house calls.More >>
The number of patients making ER visits to UAB is down. One reason may be doctors who are going 'old school' and making house calls.More >>