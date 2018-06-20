Hoover will release app to make reporting city issues easy

A new app will giving Hoover residents the power to report issues with the click of a button.

It's called MyHooverConnect.

The city said this app allows anyone to report problems, ask questions, even make suggestions within seconds. The app is available on the city of Hoover website, in the app store or you can call 205-739-7311.

Each time you submit a request, you will receive a tracking number that will let you know the city has seen your submission, is working on a response and when it's been fulfilled.

"There will be drop-down menus with things like 'Report problems with garbage collection,' or 'Recycling' or 'Potholes.' Some of the common issues that we see," said city administrator Allan Rice. "But then there will also be the ability to really fill in the field for any kind of problem or question that the citizen has."

The entire system goes live July 2. It's free to download, and you don't have to be a resident to use it.

