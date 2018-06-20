Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson are engaged - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson are engaged

LOS ANGELES (AP) - It's true, Pete Davidson says: He and Ariana Grande are engaged.

The "Saturday Night Live" cast member confirmed their rumored engagement to Jimmy Fallon on NBC's "Tonight Show."

Fallon put Davidson on the spot Wednesday, telling him he didn't have to get engaged to the pop star to come on the talk show.

Replied Davidson: "But I did, though."

When Fallon congratulated him and shook his hand, Davidson said he felt like he'd won a contest.

He's getting nods of approval on the street from other men, the comedian said, with one telling him, "Whoa, man, you gave me hope."

Robert Pattinson also was on the show, smiling as the host and Davidson bantered.

Grande and Davidson reportedly began dating in May after Grande's breakup with Mac Miller. Davidson and girlfriend Cazzie David also split around the same time.

NBC released a pre-air clip of the "Tonight Show" exchange between Davidson and Fallon.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump supporters steadfast despite the immigration uproar

    Trump supporters steadfast despite the immigration uproar

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-06-21 00:32:09 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 9:51 PM EDT2018-06-21 01:51:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on protecting American workers in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on protecting American workers in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
    Die-hard Trump supporters remained steadfast, even as heart-rending photos of children held in cages and audio of terrified children crying out for their parents stoked outrage among Democrats and Republicans alike.More >>
    Die-hard Trump supporters remained steadfast, even as heart-rending photos of children held in cages and audio of terrified children crying out for their parents stoked outrage among Democrats and Republicans alike.More >>

  • Judge disputes California aimed to hinder border enforcement

    Judge disputes California aimed to hinder border enforcement

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:42 AM EDT2018-06-20 06:42:36 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 9:51 PM EDT2018-06-21 01:51:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file photo, protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse where a federal judge was to hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold fun...(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file photo, protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse where a federal judge was to hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold fun...
    California has sued the Trump administration more than half a dozen times over its immigration policies, so the state will find itself in an unusual position when it's forced to defend its own immigration moves in...More >>
    California has sued the Trump administration more than half a dozen times over its immigration policies, so the state will find itself in an unusual position when it's forced to defend its own immigration moves in court.More >>

  • Sister led California police to shackled, starving siblings

    Sister led California police to shackled, starving siblings

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-06-20 06:41:05 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 9:51 PM EDT2018-06-21 01:51:38 GMT
    (Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, defendant Louise Anna Turpin, second left, talks with an investigator as her husband David Allen Turpin, right, looks on during a court appearance in River...(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, defendant Louise Anna Turpin, second left, talks with an investigator as her husband David Allen Turpin, right, looks on during a court appearance in River...
    Prosecutors are expected to make their case against a Southern California couple accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children.More >>
    Prosecutors are expected to make their case against a Southern California couple accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly