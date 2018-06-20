Patients have to visit ER less thanks to UAB home visit program

The number of patients making ER visits to UAB is down. One reason may be doctors who are going 'old school' and making house calls.

For some patients, getting up and out the door for a doctor’s visit can take hours.

Chaeli Lawson works with the UAB House Call Program and she says it has been a game changer for some patients.

"I've seen it change their lives and their caregiver's lives dramatically. Improves their access to care, decreases the amount of time they spend in the hospital. Some of these patients can't get to a doctor’s office and their only method of medical care is through the ER or the hospital," she explains.

