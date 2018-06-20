How to protect your kids in summertime heat

Bottom line: The group is glad to know they've helped get more guns off the street.More >>
Stay away from drinks loaded with sugar. It's recommended to just stick with water during a camp week.More >>
The number of patients making ER visits to UAB is down. One reason may be doctors who are going 'old school' and making house calls.More >>
Eighteen-year-old Katelynn Pannell is thankful to be alive and her 3-year-old cousin unharmed after a bullet narrowly missed hitting them while traveling in her Aunt's van earlier this month.More >>
Stephens specifically mentioned Brighton, Lipscomb, Fairfield and Cardiff as examples of financially distressed cities that the county could provide better services for less money.More >>
