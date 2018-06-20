How to protect your kids in summertime heat

Such extreme heat is dangerous and can affect you before you know it if you're not careful. While heat illness is dangerous for everyone, it's especially dangerous for your children because they typically don't recognize the symptoms until it is too late.



Sherita Etheridge is a Pediatric Nurse Practioner and says you should limit your child's time outside.

"I probably would not let them be out side for more than one or two hours if there are extremely hot temperatures," she said.

A big problem for parents is most of the time they do not recognize the signs that their child is over heated.

“You really don't see many signs that is the big problem with heat stroke and heat illness or heat exhaustion - it is usually too late before people know that's going on, especially in children," she said.

These same concerns translate to kids going to summer camps. There are things parents need to make sure their children are doing beforehand.

Todd Yelton helps coach the Samford soccer camp and he says drinking plenty of water is key.

“Hydration is a big part of it, and we give every kid when they come to camp a water bottle. We have fueling stations as far as water all over the place,” he said.

Camp leaders know that having these kids out in this heat can turn dangerous fast, which is why they are stressing water breaks just as much as they are scoring a goal.

“The rule of thumb is every 15 minutes, but if a kid looks like they are struggling then we are going to step in sooner than that,” Yelton said.

But it's just as important that campers are staying hydrated at home, too.

“Just making sure they are getting rest at night that they are not staying up support late. That when they leave in the morning that they get breakfast because they need that fuel before they get out here,” Yelton said.

Stay away from drinks loaded with sugar. It's recommended to just stick with water during a camp week. If you think your child is suffering from heat illness, most of the time they will be tired, nauseated and have a headache. The best thing to do if this happens is let them rest indoors for a few hour and pound the h2o.

