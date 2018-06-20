College World Series: MSU off day includes practice & visit to Children's Hospital

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have put smiles on fans faces spanning from The Sip all the way to Nebraska. They made some new fans Wednesday afternoon.
MSU visited Children's Hospital in Omaha. The Mayor, Mac, and King Banana signed hats, posters, you name it. State is the first College World Series team to visit the hospital this year. Officials say that the team that visits first has won the CWS 90 percent of the time. This experience just as rewarding as their run towards a national championship.
"It's special," pitcher Zach Neff said. "Meeting these kids, it's fun, it's entertaining for them hopefully. Hopefully they had a good time with it. It's more from them than it is for us. But we donate our time for them."
The Bulldogs practiced at Creighton before visiting Children's Hospital. Head coach Gary Henderson announced that Jacob Billingsley will start Friday's Bracket 1 Final matchup.
MSU will face either North Carolina or Oregon State. The Bulldogs need just 1 win to advance to the CWS Finals.
2018 College World Series
TD Ameritrade Park - Omaha, Nebraska
Saturday, June 16th
Mississippi State 1, Washington 0
North Carolina 8, Oregon State 6
Monday, June 18th
Oregon State 14, Washington 5
- Huskies eliminated
Tuesday, June 19th
Mississippi State 12, North Carolina 2
- Winner's Bracket
Wednesday, June 20th
7:05pm: North Carolina vs. Oregon State (TV: ESPN2)
- Elimination Game
Friday, June 22nd
2:00pm: Mississippi State vs. UNC/OSU winner (TV: ESPN)
- Bracket 1 Final
Saturday, June 23rd
TBA: Bracket 1 Final
- If Necessary
2018 CWS Finals
Monday, June 25th 6:00pm: Game 1 (TV: ESPN)
Tuesday, June 26th 6:00pm: Game 2 (TV: ESPN)
Wednesday, June 27th 6:00pm: Game 3 (TV: ESPN) - If Necessary
