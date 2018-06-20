The future of Star Wars: All the known movies and TV series coming your way

By Rick Marshall



Content Provided by

A long time ago, in our very own galaxy, there was just a Star Wars movie franchise.

George Lucas’ sci-fi saga has expanded in some big ways in recent years, with various spinoff films, television series, and new episodes of the core series currently in the works. Given how many projects have been announced — particularly since Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 — keeping track of what’s on the horizon in the Star Wars universe can be a daunting task.

To that end, we’ve compiled a list of all the Star Wars movies and television series you can look forward to in the near future, beginning with the most recent news and announcements. Scroll to the bottom to see recently released content.

Upcoming projects

Rumored Star Wars Stories (TBD)

Update: A report from Collider suggests that poor box office returns forSolo: A Star Wars Story mayhave resulted in Lucasfilm putting a moratorium on future “Story” spinoffs. We’d be surprised if these films didn’t re-enter the pipeline at some point, but the report claims they have been shelved for the moment. We’ve reached out to Lucasfilm, but studio representatives declined to comment on the matter.

With two Star Wars Stories (Solo andRogue One) under its belt, Disney has been eyeing more Star Wars spinoff films.

The subject of the third Star Wars spinoff movie has been the focus of countless rumors, but signs seem to point to Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi getting his own feature at some point down the road. With the studio’s current schedule of alternating between the episodic films and spinoff “anthology” movies each year, there’s an opening in 2020 for the next stand-alone project, but nothing has been officially confirmed at this point.

Rumors that began in 2015 have also pointed to smugglerBoba Fettas a candidate for his own movie. Reports resurfaced in May indicating Lucasfilm was moving forward with the project, though we don’t know any additional details at this point.Logandirector James Mangold was reportedly attached, though it’s uncertain whether that’s still the case.

Star Wars: Rebels ran on Disney XD for four seasons, earning critical acclaim and fleshing out the universe in a kid-friendly manner. Unsurprisingly, Disney already has a new series lined up to prolong the animated star warring (?) as long as possible.Star Wars: Resistance will debut later this year, and focus on a young Resistance pilot-slash-spy named Kazuda Xiono, whose job is to keep tabs on the nefarious First Order.

Apparently, Disney is drawing inspiration from anime series for Resistance, which should give it a unique feel within the extended universe. There are several notable names attached as voice actors (Bobby Moynihan, Donald Faison, Jim Rash), and the plot was inspired by World War II stories from the grandfather of series creator Dave Filoni.

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

Little is known about the plot ofEpisode IX, and even the official title of the film is a closely guarded secret at this point. We do know, however, that Episode VII – The Force Awakensdirector J.J. Abrams is back behind the camera for the conclusion of the new trilogy he kick-started back in 2015. Given how few of the original trilogy’s characters are able to play a role in this chapter of the saga, no one quite knows what to expect fromEpisode IX beyond a passing of the torch from the old guard to the new cast of colorful characters introduced inThe Force Awakens and last year’s Episode VIII – The Last Jedi.

Abrams’ return to the franchise wasn’t always the plan, as he took over the director’s chair from Colin Trevorrow when the latter filmmaker exited due to (wait for it …) creative differences with the studio. The film got a rewrite under Abrams, and it remains to be seen whether some of the less-traditional themes introduced in 2017’sThe Last Jedi will carry over toEpisode IX with the more traditional-minded Abrams at the helm.

Untitled live-action series (2019?)

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

A live-action Star Wars television series has been one of the franchise’s longstanding rumored but never fully realized projects, dating back more than a decade. That appears likely to change soon as Disney has recruitedIron Man andThe Jungle Book director Jon Favreau to write and produce a live-action series for Disney’s forthcoming streaming video platform.There’s no word yet on the series’ setting or official premiere date, but with the platform expected to launch in 2019, reports indicate that the Star Wars series could be one of its big selling points early on.

Favreau has always been a geek-friendly filmmaker, and he’s no stranger to the Star Wars universe after voicing characters in both animated series and live-action movies over the years. Now he has the opportunity to turn fans’ dreams of a live-action Star Wars series into reality.

Rian Johnson’s spinoff trilogy (TBD)

Lucasfilm was so enamored with writer-director Rian Johnson’sEpisode VIII – the Last Jedi that the studio tapped him to work on an entirely new trilogy outside the episodic Star Wars franchise. Little is known about the setting — or expected release date — of Johnson’s trilogy at this point, but it’s reported to focus on characters who have little or no connection to the Skywalker bloodline.

Given how polarizing The Last Jedi was, one thing seems certain: A full trilogy steeped in Johnson’s convention-defying take on the Star Wars universe will give audiences plenty to talk about.

TheGame of Thrones creators’ series (TBD)

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

In February 2018, Lucasfilm announced thatGame of Thrones television series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will write and produce yetanother series of Star Wars movies set outside the episodic films. There’s no official word on how many films Benioff and Weiss will work on, but these films will be separate from Johnson’s trilogy and positioned within their own corner of the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars Detours

Way back in 2012, an animated series — titledStar Wars Detours — was announced at Star Wars Celebration VI, then quickly shelved. The series is a comedic take on the Star Wars universe, created byRobot Chicken‘s Seth Green and Matthew Senreich. According to a Reddit AMA with Green in 2014, the duo produced 39 full episodes and 62 finished scripts, but the Disney acquisition of Lucasfilm gummed things up and the show never saw the light of day.

Recently, though, Lucasfilm filed a trademark forDetours, indicating that the series might be coming oot of mothballs after all.

Recent releases

Solo: A Star Wars Story (May 25)

The saga’s famous shoot-first smuggler got his own live-action feature in this Star Wars spinoff film that chronicles Han Solo’s early years and his adventures prior to meeting Obi-Wan Kenobi and a whiny farmboy in the Mos Eisley Cantina. The film casts Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, and explores the origins of Han’s friendship with Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian, with Donald Glover portraying the latter character.

Solo didn’t perform as well at the box office as Disney would have hoped, but we liked it just fine. Given the rather surprising cameo at the end (we won’t spoil it for you here) and some plot strings left untied, we wouldn’t be shocked to see a sequel despite poor financial returns onSolo.

This animated series premiered in July 2017 and follows many of the female characters from the Star Wars universe — including Rey, Leia Organa, Jyn Erso, and Padm Amidala, among others — through adventures that will shape their destinies and put them on the paths familiar to their fans. A single season of 16 episodes was released on Disney’s YouTube channel, with several episodes then broadcast on the Disney Channel.

Sixteen more episodes hit YouTube and Disney this year, focusing largely on some of Star Wars’ most popular female characters (it earned praise from critics and audiences, and spawned a newtoy line). With each episode only running two or three minutes, Forces of Destiny offers a bite-size sample of the deeper Star Wars universe that doesn’t require a considerable time investment.



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.