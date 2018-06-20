Teen happy to be alive after road rage shooting

Eighteen-year-old Katelynn Pannell is thankful to be alive and her 3-year-old cousin unharmed after a bullet narrowly missed hitting them while traveling in her Aunt's van earlier this month.

"He got up on me. Next to me pointed a gun. I looked down the barrel of a gun," Pannell said.

Katelynn said she was driving north on Highway 79 near Fleming road on June 8. She moved over to the left lane. This apparently upset the driver of a white Tahoe.

A bullet hit the side door of the van very close to where the 3-year-old was sitting. "I could have possibly died. God was looking over me," Pannell said.

Authorities say they are looking for a white Tahoe driven by a slender African American male with dreadlocks and a goatee. "More than likely, this will happen again. If he is that angry, he is going to shoot into a vehicle because someone pulled over in front of him, he will more than likely do it again," said Sgt. James Perry with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident has traumatized Pannell. "I jump at every sound when it comes to the car. I don’t go off of Highway 280 by any means because of what can happen," Pannell said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident could contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers.

