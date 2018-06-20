JeffCo says it could provide some cities better service

The people in Brighton have no problem telling you the problems in the city.

"Keep the grass cut. Keep the hoodlums off the street. You don't know who is backing," said Billy Ray Jones.

Residents know other cities are also in bad financial shape, but Jefferson County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens this week said government leaders and citizens need to be open to the possibility the county could provide them better services.

"Sheriff would take care of law enforcement. A fire district would have to be set up. County road crews will take care of the right of ways," Stephens said.

Stephens specifically mentioned Brighton, Lipscomb, Fairfield and Cardiff as examples of financially distressed cities that the county could provide better services for less money.

"Most definitely lose that layer of municipal taxes you are paying," Stephens said.

Jones says he pays about $250 in city taxes a year.

"I think that would be great. Sometimes Brighton, you call them the won't even show up. They call the county anyway," Jones said.

Brighton mayor Eddie Cooper and leaders of those other cities have opposed any move to rollover into the county. They believe they will be able to solve their financial problems eventually.

