B'ham immigrant from Mexico weighs pros, cons of new executive order

A Birmingham man who immigrated from Mexico to the United States in 1992 says he had mixed feelings on separating children from their parents at the border.

He says the practice was horrible and he wasn't for it. However, at the same time, there are laws.

Jesus Mendez was only a child when his family made the decision to come to the States. He says that can oftentimes be a gut-wrenching choice for parents, because they know they might fail.

However, Mendez says many risk it, even when it meant getting separated from their children, because they want a better life for their kids.

"It's a bad situation. It's a sad situation, tragic and hurtful and some of these kids might be hurt mentally, physically. But it's a situation that once again these parents are putting them through for a specific reason," he said.

Mendez now fears that since President Trump has issued an executive order ending the practice, children will be deported with their parents.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.