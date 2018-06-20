Decomposed body found under B'ham bridge - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Decomposed body found under B'ham bridge

(Source: Josh Rainey/WBRC) (Source: Josh Rainey/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police have opened an investigation after a decomposed body was found under a bridge.

The bridge is located in the 2500 block of 23rd Court N in North Birmingham.

The death is currently unclassified because of the condition of the body.

This story is developing.

