Chelsea sewer systems problems continue

Chelsea mayor Tony Picklesimer knows who he wants to buy the city's sewer system, but it doesn't seem likely.

Picklesimer hopes Shelby Ridge Utility Systems, the company that is currently operating the sewer system, will buy it, but high rates are a problem that's plagued his city for years. He says it even might contribute to slow economic growth.

"Absolutely out of line. The rates are out of line. And they are stifling our growth," said Picklesimer.

He added the reasons for that are numerous. They include everything from activation fees the sewer company charges businesses down to what he calls unfair flat monthly rates.

"My wife and I are empty-nesters. There are just two of us. We pay $81 a month. The family down the street, that's a husband, wife and four kids, that's doing a whole lot more flushing than we are, using a whole lot more water than we are. They pay $81,” said the mayor.

SouthWest Water Company officially bought the sewer system and formed Shelby Ridge Utility Systems earlier this year. The mayor says the high fees and rates date back to the previous owners, which is why he tried to buy the company during that sale process.

He's also tried to get it through the process of eminent domain and pay fair market value.

The mayor says the only response he's gotten thus far is they are not for sale, and "we can't afford it anyway."

Shelby Ridge Utility Systems sent us a statement saying that the mayor was wrong in saying economic growth has been slowed and cited several businesses that have opened in recent years.

They also said, in part: "It is disturbing and counterproductive that the mayor continues to make inaccurate statements using facts and information that are wrong."

The statement went on to say: "Those kinds of statements only serve to inflame the issue and drive away potential new development."

The Chelsea City Council is expected to vote July 10 on a resolution authorizing the mayor to offer to buy the part of the system in the city limits or the entire system for up to $20 million.

According to a press release from Chelsea, 60 percent of Shelby Ridge Utility Systems is in Chelsea city limits, while 30 percent is in unincorporated Shelby County and 10 percent is in Pelham.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.