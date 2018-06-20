Man who made threats to commit mass shooting wants release

A man who made threats to commit a mass shooting has been held in state mental institutions for nearly 10 years. Walter Rogers now wants to be moved into a less-restrictive group home.

On Wednesday, Rogers appeared in a hearing in Tuscaloosa County Circuit court.

Rogers didn't testify. A woman representing a group home testified about where Rogers would live if he's released. That decision will from Judge Allen May at a later date.

Several members of the Tuscaloosa City Attorney's office were in court. They want him kept at Bryce Hospital. Roger's attorney, Joseph Van Heest, and the chief assistant district attorney Jonathan Cross who argued he's still a danger to the public talked to us about the case.

"We're dealing with law versus political pressure. There's clearly political pressure by the city and by the state to keep Mr. Rogers in," said Van Heest.

"The state of Alabama does not want him released. he's a rattlesnake and he will strike again," said Cross.

If he's released, Rogers would live in a group home in Athens, Ala.

Rogers' attorneys argued his movements and communications could still be monitored in a group home setting.

They include someone would dial the phone if Rogers needed to make a call and that person would listen to the call, any of his outgoing mail would be reviewed by staff at the group home and his internet and computer usage would also be monitored.

