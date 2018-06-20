Possible ordinance change might turn the music down in Tuscaloosa

A potential change to city ordinance could make it harder for folks to 'turn up the volume' in T-town.

A committee of Tuscaloosa city councilors voted Tuesday to lower decibel limits for neighborhoods.

They want to lower the decibel limits from 85 to 75 decibels between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and from 75 to 65 decibels between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Tuscaloosa police can monitor how loud noise is coming from cars, homes, and businesses using handheld decibel meters.

Recently, people in some neighborhoods near bars and restaurants complained the noise is still too loud.

City councilors hope to muzzle the racket by lowering the limit on what's an acceptable amount of sound residents can hear.

"With moving vehicles, that's going to be hard to enforce. But I do believe the businesses and then the residences, this will make a difference," said City Councilor Kip Tyner.

The full city council will vote on lowering the decibel level in the city on Tuesday.

