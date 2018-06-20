Birmingham not submitting proposal to host 2020 DNC

The City of Birmingham has decided not to submit a proposal to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

The city released a statement this afternoon citing "the huge amount of resources needed to prepare the city to be competitive in the selection process" as the main reason a proposal will not be submitted.

The full statement is below:

We were honored to receive the encouragement from Chairman Tom Perez and Deputy Chairman Rep. Keith Ellison to submit a proposal for Birmingham to host the DNC in 2020. After a closer look, we recognized the huge amount of resources needed to prepare the city to be competitive in the selection process, and successful if we were to be selected as the host. At this time, we have determined that we must keep our focus first and foremost on our priorities to the people of Birmingham through neighborhood revitalization, workforce development and business growth.

