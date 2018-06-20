Shelby Co. officials investigating officer-involved shooting in - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Shelby Co. officials investigating officer-involved shooting in Alabaster

(Source: Raycom images) (Source: Raycom images)
SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The Shelby County District Attorney's office has confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Alabaster.

The Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly