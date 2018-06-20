Another big week of sales for Bill Clinton's first novel

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this June 5, 2018 file photo, former President Bill Clinton, right, and author James Patterson pose for photographers during an event to promote their new novel, "The President is Missing," in New York. For the...

NEW YORK (AP) - For the second straight week, a thriller co-written by former President Bill Clinton is NPD BookScan's top seller.

"The President is Missing," co-written by James Patterson, tells of a president trying to prevent a devastating cyberattack. BookScan announced Wednesday that it sold 121,300 copies last week, just a slight drop from its opening week of 152,000. BookScan tracks around 85 percent of the print market. Published June 4, "The President is Missing" is Clinton's first novel. It has now sold more than 350,000 combined print, e-book and audio copies despite mixed reviews and some awkward interviews as Clinton responded to questions about the #MeToo movement.

Last week's second most popular book, with 66,400 sales, was Anthony Bourdain's "Kitchen Confidential." Bourdain was found dead June 8 of an apparent suicide.

