Police video from Las Vegas shooting shows chaos, confusion - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police video from Las Vegas shooting shows chaos, confusion

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police body-camera videos from the night of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip show the chaos and confusion officers faced as waves of wounded and fleeing concert-goers sought help.

The material released Wednesday is the seventh batch of public records selected by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and released without comment since May 30 under court order in a lawsuit from media organizations, including The Associated Press.

One video from an officer near the site of the country music festival shows the wounded and others piled into the beds of pickup trucks. The officer directs the truck to a trauma center and then takes more injured people to the hospital in the back of his own police cruiser.

Another video shows an officer entering the venue as people flee and encountering those with gunshot wounds.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • AP Sources: Michigan State counsel gets $1.2M, even if fired

    AP Sources: Michigan State counsel gets $1.2M, even if fired

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-06-20 19:31:38 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-06-20 21:43:11 GMT
    Two people familiar with the situation say Michigan State's appointed general counsel Robert Young will make $1.275 million over three years even if he is fired for cause if the school's board approves his contract.More >>
    Two people familiar with the situation say Michigan State's appointed general counsel Robert Young will make $1.275 million over three years even if he is fired for cause if the school's board approves his contract.More >>

  • Children arriving on border await fate in immigration courts

    Children arriving on border await fate in immigration courts

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:43 PM EDT2018-06-20 18:43:16 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 5:42 PM EDT2018-06-20 21:42:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Amy Taxin). In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018 photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings, line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. Inside the courtroom, immigrant children who arrived on the U.S. borde...(AP Photo/Amy Taxin). In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018 photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings, line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. Inside the courtroom, immigrant children who arrived on the U.S. borde...
    Children arriving on border await fate in nation's complex, backlogged immigration courts.More >>
    Children arriving on border await fate in nation's complex, backlogged immigration courts.More >>

  • Body of child washed ashore identified, mother arrested

    Body of child washed ashore identified, mother arrested

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-06-20 18:22:25 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 5:42 PM EDT2018-06-20 21:42:19 GMT
    Texas authorities have identified a dead child found washed ashore in South Texas eight months ago and accused the child's mother and her girlfriend of dumping his body.More >>
    Texas authorities have identified a dead child found washed ashore in South Texas eight months ago and accused the child's mother and her girlfriend of dumping his body.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly