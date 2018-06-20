Son of Sean Penn, Robin Wright settles Nebraska drug case - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Son of Sean Penn, Robin Wright settles Nebraska drug case

(Hamilton County Sheriff's Dept via AP, File). FILE - This booking file photo released by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Dept. shows Hopper Penn, the son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright, after he was arrested in Nebraska. Court records show that Penn plea... (Hamilton County Sheriff's Dept via AP, File). FILE - This booking file photo released by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Dept. shows Hopper Penn, the son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright, after he was arrested in Nebraska. Court records show that Penn plea...
(Hamilton County Sheriff's Dept via AP, File). FILE - This booking file photo released by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Dept. shows Uma Von Wittkamp after she was arrested in Nebraska. Court records show the son of actors Sean Penn and Robin Wright ple... (Hamilton County Sheriff's Dept via AP, File). FILE - This booking file photo released by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Dept. shows Uma Von Wittkamp after she was arrested in Nebraska. Court records show the son of actors Sean Penn and Robin Wright ple...

AURORA, Neb. (AP) - The son of actors Sean Penn and Robin Wright has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor in his Nebraska drug case.

Twenty-four-year-old Hopper Penn and his girlfriend, 26-year-old Uma Von Wittkamp, were arrested during a traffic stop on April 4 on Interstate 80 in southeastern Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol says a search of their vehicle turned up 14 grams of marijuana, four amphetamine pills and 3 grams of psychedelic mushrooms.

Both were initially charged with felony drug possession. Court records show they later pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge of attempt of a felony. Each was ordered to pay $1,000.

A no-contest plea allows a defendant to not admit guilt but acknowledge that there's enough evidence for a conviction.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Melania Trump dons 'I really don't care, do u?' jacket

    Melania Trump dons 'I really don't care, do u?' jacket

    Friday, June 22 2018 6:29 AM EDT2018-06-22 10:29:55 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 7:56 AM EDT2018-06-23 11:56:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, June 21, 2018, to travel to Texas.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, June 21, 2018, to travel to Texas.
    First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.More >>
    First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.More >>

  • Michigan State president apologizes for 'kickback' comments

    Michigan State president apologizes for 'kickback' comments

    Thursday, June 21 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-06-21 18:22:15 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 7:56 AM EDT2018-06-23 11:56:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Eggert, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018 file photo, Michigan State University's interim president John Engler speaks with reporters after appearing at a legislative hearing in Lansing, Mich. A letter signed by at least 120 victims...(AP Photo/David Eggert, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018 file photo, Michigan State University's interim president John Engler speaks with reporters after appearing at a legislative hearing in Lansing, Mich. A letter signed by at least 120 victims...
    Michigan State University's interim president is apologizing for emails in which he said a victim of former campus sports doctor Larry Nassar probably received a "kickback" from her plaintiff's lawyer.More >>
    Michigan State University's interim president is apologizing for emails in which he said a victim of former campus sports doctor Larry Nassar probably received a "kickback" from her plaintiff's lawyer.More >>

  • Official: Hundreds of kids reunited with families since May

    Official: Hundreds of kids reunited with families since May

    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-06-21 15:31:59 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 7:55 AM EDT2018-06-23 11:55:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants in handcuffs and ankle chains arrive at the Federal Courthouse for hearings, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to end family separations at the border.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants in handcuffs and ankle chains arrive at the Federal Courthouse for hearings, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to end family separations at the border.
    A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children.More >>
    A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly