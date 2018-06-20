Son of Sean Penn, Robin Wright settles Nebraska drug case

(Hamilton County Sheriff's Dept via AP, File). FILE - This booking file photo released by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Dept. shows Uma Von Wittkamp after she was arrested in Nebraska. Court records show the son of actors Sean Penn and Robin Wright ple...

AURORA, Neb. (AP) - The son of actors Sean Penn and Robin Wright has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor in his Nebraska drug case.

Twenty-four-year-old Hopper Penn and his girlfriend, 26-year-old Uma Von Wittkamp, were arrested during a traffic stop on April 4 on Interstate 80 in southeastern Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol says a search of their vehicle turned up 14 grams of marijuana, four amphetamine pills and 3 grams of psychedelic mushrooms.

Both were initially charged with felony drug possession. Court records show they later pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge of attempt of a felony. Each was ordered to pay $1,000.

A no-contest plea allows a defendant to not admit guilt but acknowledge that there's enough evidence for a conviction.

