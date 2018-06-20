Firearms from May gun buyback picked up Wednesday

The group 100 Black Men of Birmingham were cautiously optimistic when they decided to host a gun buyback program in May.

“To be honest, we were praying to get one gun turned in,” says Iva Williams, a member of the group and organizer of the event.

The event was held May 12 at Crown Sports Bar in Ensley. The community turned out and turned in close to 10 firearms.

“We had people to come, not just from the Ensley but from miles around to turn in those guns,” Williams said.

He says they promised those who participated they would dispose of the guns properly. But that wasn't as easy as they thought.

“We reached out to Birmingham Police Department who said it was the better idea to turn those weapons in to Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms,” Williams said.

But ATF officials say unless the guns are involved in a federal crime or require a federal license, they can't take them. BPD says they, as an organization, were not aware of the event.

Williams finally reached out to a city councilman who organized for the guns to be picked up Wednesday.

Bottom line: The group is glad to know they've helped get more guns off the street.

“We challenge other organizations and we challenge other communities to do the exact same thing,” Williams said. “We have a gun problem in this city and we have a temperament problem in this city and we really need to discuss ways to resolve conflicts without firearms.”

