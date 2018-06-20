4 detained in Hoover for possible involvement in shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

4 detained in Hoover for possible involvement in shooting

(Source: WBRC) (Source: WBRC)
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities have four people detained in Hoover who are believed to have been involved in a shooting in Alabaster.

The vehicle was stopped on Morgan Road near South Shades Crest Road.

The four suspects are being held until authorities with Alabaster arrive and determine if any were involved with the shooting.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly