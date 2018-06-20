Could reading the fine print save you money?

If you love reading small lettering, it could actually save you hundreds of dollars.

That's what happened to Annie Leonard when her apartment lease came up for renewal.

“I just happened to read through my lease like I always do, and I seen some changes in there that they didn't make me aware of.” Leonard says. “So I told my husband I wasn't going to sign it.”

Leonard says her apartment complex was planning to raise her utility bill by a combined $80 a month. This included increasing the charge for internet - a service she says often didn't work. So she called the office to ask them to explain, and got the line so many of us have heard: it's not us, you better call corporate - so she did.

“I couldn't get through,” Leonard said. “And they transferred me to so many different lines, and I was gonna give up, it's just $80, and then I kept saying, 'That $80 makes a difference, that's almost $920 in a year.' So I said let me be patient and wait till they reach back out to me.”

But the callback never came, so she kept calling, even started texting her landlords on the cellphone number they'd provided.

“No one could explain why the increases was happening, so I didn't feel compelled to put my name to it,” Leonard said.

Eventually, the landlord relented and the proposed increase went away. Leonard said her experience is a four-step roadmap to protect other renters.

1.) Read the fine print: “I can't reiterate enough most people need the fine print,” Leonard said. “Because I guarantee you if I would've signed and turned it in without reading it, and caught it later on, it wouldn't have been nothing done about it because I'd already signed it.”

2.) Be proactive: Leonard didn't wait for the landlord to contact her, she took the initiative.

3.) Be persistent: Don't take no, or even an unreturned call for an answer.

4.) Small money becomes big: Don't just write off a small increase or fee as the cost of doing business - a small $80 increase would've added up to almost a thousand dollars in a year for Leonard and her family.

Rental experts also say highlighting your strengths as a tenant can give you extra leverage. A reliable, rent-paying tenant is an asset any landlord would like to keep. And as in any negotiation, have a backup plan. If you’ve got options (and ones you’re truly prepared to take), you instantly increase your negotiating power.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.