Central Alabama CC relocating Millbrook campus

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Central Alabama Community College says it's relocating its Millbrook campus to Prattville.

WSFA-TV reports the school said Wednesday that it's moving from Stanhope Elmore High School to Pratt's Mill Center, located across from Long-Lewis Ford.

CACC President Dr. Susan Burrow thanked the City of Millbrook and the Elmore County School System for providing the initial site to establish instruction for the area. And, she says Millbrook, Prattville and the Elmore and Autauga County Commissions helped to find the new site.

In anticipation of the communities' workforce needs, CACC will offer existing for-credit and non-credit programs, including basic support for health-related careers, advanced manufacturing, transportation and logistics, information technology, and coursework leading to academic transfer in STEM-related fields.

Classes in Prattville are expected to open for the fall semester.

Information from: WSFA-TV, http://www.wsfa.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.