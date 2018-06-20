After 4,000 episodes, a halt for Jerry Springer's show

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2014 file photo, TV talk show host Jerry Springer attends the premiere of the Discovery Channel's "Klondike" in New York. After more than 4,000 episodes of "The Jerry Springer Show," s...

NEW YORK (AP) - Somehow it doesn't seem right for Jerry Springer to exit quietly.

There should be one last thrown chair or a bleep-filled tirade, at the very least. Instead, it was announced with little fanfare this week that after more than 4,000 episodes, Springer will stop making new ones.

"The Jerry Springer Show" won't disappear. NBC Universal said this week that the CW and other networks that have bought the show in syndication will air reruns of the slugfest starting next fall.

At its heyday in the 1990s, Springer challenged Oprah Winfrey for daytime TV supremacy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.