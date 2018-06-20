After 4,000 episodes, a halt for Jerry Springer's show - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

After 4,000 episodes, a halt for Jerry Springer's show

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2014 file photo, TV talk show host Jerry Springer attends the premiere of the Discovery Channel's "Klondike" in New York. After more than 4,000 episodes of "The Jerry Springer Show," s... (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2014 file photo, TV talk show host Jerry Springer attends the premiere of the Discovery Channel's "Klondike" in New York. After more than 4,000 episodes of "The Jerry Springer Show," s...

NEW YORK (AP) - Somehow it doesn't seem right for Jerry Springer to exit quietly.

There should be one last thrown chair or a bleep-filled tirade, at the very least. Instead, it was announced with little fanfare this week that after more than 4,000 episodes, Springer will stop making new ones.

"The Jerry Springer Show" won't disappear. NBC Universal said this week that the CW and other networks that have bought the show in syndication will air reruns of the slugfest starting next fall.

At its heyday in the 1990s, Springer challenged Oprah Winfrey for daytime TV supremacy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Remains of Civil War soldiers found in pit of severed limbs

    Remains of Civil War soldiers found in pit of severed limbs

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 4:52 PM EDT2018-06-20 20:52:18 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 4:58 PM EDT2018-06-20 20:58:56 GMT
    (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, File). FILE - In a July 29, 2007 file photo, a whitetail deer stops while grazing behind a cannon at dawn on the battlefield at Manassas National Battlefield park in Manassas, Va. The National Park Service on ...(Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, File). FILE - In a July 29, 2007 file photo, a whitetail deer stops while grazing behind a cannon at dawn on the battlefield at Manassas National Battlefield park in Manassas, Va. The National Park Service on ...
    Researchers find remains of 2 Civil War soldiers buried in surgeon's pit with batch of severed limbs on a Virginia battlefield.More >>
    Researchers find remains of 2 Civil War soldiers buried in surgeon's pit with batch of severed limbs on a Virginia battlefield.More >>

  • ACLU asks Vermont Gov. Scott to stop blocking online critics

    ACLU asks Vermont Gov. Scott to stop blocking online critics

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:31 PM EDT2018-06-20 17:31:33 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 4:58 PM EDT2018-06-20 20:58:53 GMT
    The American Civil Liberty Union's Vermont chapter has asked Republican Gov. Phil Scott to stop deleting critical posts and blocking constituents on Facebook, but his office says it is simply trying to encourage...More >>
    The American Civil Liberty Union's Vermont chapter has asked Republican Gov. Phil Scott to stop deleting critical posts and blocking constituents on Facebook, but his office says it is simply trying to encourage civil dialogue.More >>

  • Nevada sets 1st execution in 12 years after fight over drugs

    Nevada sets 1st execution in 12 years after fight over drugs

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-06-20 20:51:31 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 4:58 PM EDT2018-06-20 20:58:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ken Ritter, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, Nevada death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier confers with Lori Teicher, a federal public defender involved in his case, during an appearance in Clark County District Court in Las Veg...(AP Photo/Ken Ritter, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, Nevada death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier confers with Lori Teicher, a federal public defender involved in his case, during an appearance in Clark County District Court in Las Veg...
    Nevada will carry out its first execution in 12 years using a never-before-tried combination of drugs that drew a court challenge over concerns that a convicted murderer could suffer during the lethal injection.More >>
    Nevada will carry out its first execution in 12 years using a never-before-tried combination of drugs that drew a court challenge over concerns that a convicted murderer could suffer during the lethal injection.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly