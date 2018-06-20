Jimmy Fallon reveals personal pain following Trump fallout

(Andrew Lipovsky/NBC via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2016 image originally released by NBC, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump appears with host Jimmy Fallon during a taping of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," in New York. ...

NEW YORK (AP) - Jimmy Fallon is opening up about the personal anguish he felt following the backlash to his now-infamous hair mussing appearance with Donald Trump.

The host of "The Tonight Show" tells The Hollywood Reporter he "made a mistake" and apologized "if I made anyone mad." He adds that he "would do it differently" looking back on the 2016 episode.

Trump opponents criticized Fallon for a cringe-worthy interview only weeks before the election where Fallon playfully stroked Trump's hair. Fallon's show eventually lost more than one-fifth of its audience and its late-night crown.

Fallon says he wasn't approving of Trump or his beliefs just because he joked with him and says he didn't do it " 'normalize' him or say I believe in his political beliefs."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.