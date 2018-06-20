Burned body found in burned-out vehicle in Alabama

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama authorities are investigating a homicide after a burned body was found inside a burned-out vehicle.
WSFA-TV reports Covington County authorities have not released the name of the victim.
Deputies were called to a report of suspicious vehicle about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday and, when they arrived, they found the vehicle still smoking and the victim inside.
Further details have not been released.
