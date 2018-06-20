Burned body found in burned-out vehicle in Alabama

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama authorities are investigating a homicide after a burned body was found inside a burned-out vehicle.

WSFA-TV reports Covington County authorities have not released the name of the victim.

Deputies were called to a report of suspicious vehicle about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday and, when they arrived, they found the vehicle still smoking and the victim inside.

Further details have not been released.

Information from: WSFA-TV, http://www.wsfa.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.