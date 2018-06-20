Trump meets with lawmakers about ZTE deal opposed in Senate - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trump meets with lawmakers about ZTE deal opposed in Senate

By KEN THOMAS and MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has met with lawmakers after the Senate moved to block a White House plan to allow Chinese telecom giant ZTE Corp. to buy component parts from the U.S.

ZTE is accused of violating trade laws by selling sensitive technologies to North Korea and Iran. The administration announced an agreement with ZTE earlier this month but has run into opposition in Congress.

The Senate approved a defense package with a provision that would reverse the ZTE agreement. The House approved the bill without the ZTE language.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn said after the meeting the administration is trying to differentiate between U.S. government procurement and non-government procurement.

Cornyn told reporters that government procurement "is much more sensitive when it comes to national security."

