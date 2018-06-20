Senate blocks Trump plan to cut $15B in unused spending - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Senate blocks Trump plan to cut $15B in unused spending

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., left, joined by Rep. Rick Allen R-Ga., walks to a closed-door GOP meeting in the basement of the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 7, 2018. The House on Thursday took u... (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., left, joined by Rep. Rick Allen R-Ga., walks to a closed-door GOP meeting in the basement of the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 7, 2018. The House on Thursday took u...

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has blocked a White House plan to cut almost $15 billion in unused government money slated for children's health insurance and other programs.

Fifty senators voted against the measure Wednesday, with 48 supporting it. The House narrowly passed the plan this month. It would take a mostly symbolic whack at government spending because it would eliminate leftover funding that likely would not have been spent anyway.

GOP conservatives embraced the package of so-called rescissions following passage in March of a $1.3 trillion catchall spending bill they say was too bloated.

The budget deficit is on track to exceed $800 billion this year despite a strong economy.

Democrats complained the plan would take away $7 billion from the popular Children's Health Insurance so it couldn't be used later.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Study: Plastic will pile up in wake of China recycling ban

    Study: Plastic will pile up in wake of China recycling ban

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-06-20 18:34:00 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-06-20 18:57:01 GMT
    A group of scientists says China' decision to stop accepting plastic waste from other countries is causing plastic to stockpile around the globe, and wealthy countries need to find new solutions.More >>
    A group of scientists says China' decision to stop accepting plastic waste from other countries is causing plastic to stockpile around the globe, and wealthy countries need to find new solutions.More >>

  • Smoking hits new low; about 14 percent of US adults light up

    Smoking hits new low; about 14 percent of US adults light up

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:10 AM EDT2018-06-19 05:10:52 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-06-20 18:54:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2012, file photo, a smoker snuffs out a cigarette at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The rate of smoking among adults in the U.S. fell to about 14 percent in 2017, according to new data relea...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2012, file photo, a smoker snuffs out a cigarette at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The rate of smoking among adults in the U.S. fell to about 14 percent in 2017, according to new data relea...
    Smoking by US adults hits another all-time low; about 14 percent smoke cigarettes.More >>
    Smoking by US adults hits another all-time low; about 14 percent smoke cigarettes.More >>

  • New flu vaccine only a little better than traditional shot

    New flu vaccine only a little better than traditional shot

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-06-20 17:24:00 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-06-20 18:54:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a medical assistant at a community health center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. A newer kind of flu vaccine worked a little bit better in seniors this past winter than tr...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a medical assistant at a community health center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. A newer kind of flu vaccine worked a little bit better in seniors this past winter than tr...
    Government study shows newer flu vaccine was only slightly more effective in seniors than traditional shots.More >>
    Government study shows newer flu vaccine was only slightly more effective in seniors than traditional shots.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly