City hall shut down amid dispute over water bill

PRICHARD, Ala. (AP) - Prichard City Hall is closed until next week after a water shutdown caused by an unpaid bill led to a sewage backup.

News outlets report the water board in the Mobile County city turned off the water supply to City Hall because of an unpaid bill, but a judge ordered the water turned back on.

Sewage then backed up in City Hall, causing a spill that covered floors and left a bad smell.

Mayor Jimmie Gardner has posted a sign on the building saying City Hall won't reopen until Monday.

Gardner says the dispute stems from a problem with the fire hydrants not working properly for more than a decade. He says the water utility owes more to citizens of the city of 22,000 people.

