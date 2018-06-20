Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama latest to quit group

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's largest health insurer is the latest company to leave the Business Council of Alabama.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama announced Wednesday it is quitting the Montgomery-based organization, once a key power at the Statehouse.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports the insurer was among several members that pushed unsuccessfully for the ouster of Business Council president and chief executive Bill Canary.

Alabama Power Co., Regions Bank and PowerSouth Energy Cooperative also have left the council, which gets most of its funding from membership dues.

Business Council board president Perry Hand has said companies were pushing for Canary's removal by Sept. 1, but the organization is working to have a new leader in place by Jan. 1.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.