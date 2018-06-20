Sons of Apollo Creed and Ivan Drago face off in 'Creed II' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sons of Apollo Creed and Ivan Drago face off in 'Creed II'

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 16, 2018 file photo, Michael B. Jordan arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Jordan returns as Adonis Creed, son of Apollo Creed in the film, "Creed II," in theat... (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 16, 2018 file photo, Michael B. Jordan arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Jordan returns as Adonis Creed, son of Apollo Creed in the film, "Creed II," in theat...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The sons of Apollo Creed and Ivan Drago will pick up where their fathers left off more than 30 years ago.

MGM and Warner Bros. Pictures on Wednesday released the first trailer for "Creed II," the sequel to the 2015 "Rocky" spinoff.

Michael B. Jordan returns as Adonis Creed, with Sylvester Stallone by his side as former heavyweight champ and trainer Rocky Balboa. In the trailer, Balboa warns Creed his opponent is dangerous.

Creed is training to box Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago, who killed Apollo Creed in "Rocky IV." Romanian boxer and kickboxer Florian Munteanu plays Viktor.

"Creed II" is directed by Steven Caple Jr.

The eighth film in the "Rocky" franchise is scheduled to be in theaters Nov. 21.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Over 100 arrested in another large-scale immigration raid

    Over 100 arrested in another large-scale immigration raid

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:01 PM EDT2018-06-20 16:01:46 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 3:18 PM EDT2018-06-20 19:18:19 GMT
    U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks.More >>
    U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks.More >>

  • Rights group worried about immigrants dying in custody

    Rights group worried about immigrants dying in custody

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-06-20 17:56:14 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 3:18 PM EDT2018-06-20 19:18:16 GMT
    (Arizona Department of Corrections/via AP). In this undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections shows Huy Chi Tran. Tran died June 12, 2018 at Banner Medical Center in Casa Grande, Ariz., where he was sent June 5 from nearby Eloy D...(Arizona Department of Corrections/via AP). In this undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections shows Huy Chi Tran. Tran died June 12, 2018 at Banner Medical Center in Casa Grande, Ariz., where he was sent June 5 from nearby Eloy D...
    The death of a Vietnamese man under hospitalization after falling ill in custody in Arizona is bringing new attention to conditions for jailed immigrants just as the Trump administration moves to detain more people...More >>
    The death of a Vietnamese man under hospitalization after falling ill in custody in Arizona is bringing new attention to conditions for jailed immigrants just as the Trump administration moves to detain more people as it separates parents from children.More >>

  • Forest Service proposes changes to sage grouse protections

    Forest Service proposes changes to sage grouse protections

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-06-20 18:31:06 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 3:18 PM EDT2018-06-20 19:18:14 GMT
    The U.S. Forest Service is proposing changes to sage grouse protections in six Western states by eliminating special designations for crucial habitat as well as keeping areas open for mining.More >>
    The U.S. Forest Service is proposing changes to sage grouse protections in six Western states by eliminating special designations for crucial habitat as well as keeping areas open for mining.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly