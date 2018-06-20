Regal Movie Theater's Summer Movie Express Program returns

If you're looking for a way to beat the heat this summer with your kids, we're On Your Side with a cheap option.

Regal Movie Theater's Summer Movie Express Program is back!

That means every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. you can see a family friendly movie for just $1.

The deal runs through August 15.

For a list of movies and to find the theater nearest to you, click this link.

